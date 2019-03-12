|
|
Agnes J. Verry
Binghamton - passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband John E. Verry. She is survived by her son and daughter in law John Michael (Mike) and Maryterese Verry; daughters Sandra Verry, Debra Bacorn (Joe Ozvold); brother and sister in law Ronald and Carol Base; sisters in law and brother in law Louise and Gene Tambascio, Patricia Haas; brother in law and sister in law Charles and Carol Verry; grandchildren Chris Bacorn, Kelsey (Josh) Harmon, Matthew Verry and Fiancee Brandi Bell, Molly (Corey) Skinner; great grandsons Cayden, Owin, Lincoln, Hoyt, and one great grandson due in August; also many nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. James Church and was an avid Bingo player as well as going to the casinos. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St James Church Johnson City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019