Agnes Rose RandesiEndicott - Agnes Rose Randesi, "Aggie," "Aunt Freckles," "Nana," 81, of Endicott, NY passed away May 21, 2020 at the Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness of COVID-19. Born in 1938 and raised in the town of Maine, New York, she was one of nine children.Aggie is predeceased by her husband Albert Randesi, to whom she was married to for 50 years, her parents Gerald and Agnes McQuade, brothers Pat (Diane), Hank, Jack, Alfred, and Gerald McQuade, her sister Theresa (Nick) Kocur and sister-in-law, Ellen Sisolak.She is survived by her son David Randesi of Endicott NY; her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Craig Powell, of Cromwell, Conn.; grandchildren David of Boston, Vanessa of Los Angeles, a very special grand-dog, Brody; her sister and best friend Maryann Ewanko of Endwell, NY and Michael (Mary Lee) McQuade of Montrose, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Charlotte, Corinne and Mary McQuade and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.Aggie met her husband "Baba" working at IBM Corp. She then enjoyed a long career in banking at Endicott National Bank, Bank of New York and Key Bank. After retirement, she loved working part time at the Town of Union.Those who knew Aggie probably laughed with her over a glass of wine (or three). She cherished her social life and grandchildren the most. She loved spending time with her big family and many friends from the St. Anthony's church events, trips to the casino, monthly lunches, swimming classes, and her group from high school. She was the most loving mother and grandmother with an infectious smile, boisterous mouth and gracious heart. Aggie was always so full of life with a joyful, audacious energy, truly like no other.The family wishes to make a special thank you to Isabella Martini and Diana Fontana Kresge for their care of Aggie over the last few years and her sister, Maryann for her loving diligence. They made a very big difference in her life and gave great assurance to the family that she was well cared for. The family also wishes to thank the healthcare providers at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, especially Leith Transue.A private funeral service will be held Tuesday May 26th followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Aggie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry, 300 Odell Avenue Endicott, NY 13760.