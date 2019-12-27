|
Agnes S. Boughton
Binghamton - Agnes S. Boughton of Binghamton, passed away December 24, 2019 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, C. Douglas Boughton. She is survived by her two children, Gary Boughton of West Seneca, NY, and Sharon & Pete Butt of Chenango Bridge, NY. Agnes treasured and was so very proud of her five grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Gary, Kathryn and Emily. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Agnes proudly served as a past Town Clerk in the Town of Chenango and enjoyed caring for her gardens and many flowers. She will be forever loved and deeply missed. Agnes' family would like to extend their sincere thanks and much love to Allison, Aubrey & Sara from Lourdes Hospice for the loving care she received. At her request the services will be held at the convenience of her family and burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery.
