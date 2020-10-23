Agneta J. ConklinEndicott - Agneta J. Conklin, 90, of Endicott, passed away peacefully, on October 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Walter Roy Conklin.She is survived by her loving children; Sue (Jim) DiFulvio, Roy Conklin, Linda (Bob) Miller, Donald Conklin, Sandi (Joe) Panko, grandchildren; Tina and Patrick Shay, John and Carrie Macbeth, Emily Miller, Tasha and Maisen Panko, Jonathan and Joshua Conklin, 6 great granddaughters; Madison and Katelyn Shay, Olivia, Victoria, and Lindsey Macbeth, Mia Conklin.She loved the outdoors, long rides in the country, her flower gardens and her love of animals.Special thanks to all the staff on South 2 and the West Wing at Willow Point Nursing Home for their compassionate care given to Aggie and her family.A very special thank you to her Nurse Practitioner, Ashley Hammond, who provided exceptional care and comfort to our mother and family when needed.Funeral services for Aggie will be held at a later date.