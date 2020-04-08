|
Aileen Mae Signs
Owego - Aileen Mae Short, 58, of Owego passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Aileen was predeceased by her father, Alan Short, Sr.; sister, Almona Perry. She is survived by her husband, Charles Signs; two children, Linda Short, Ryan and his wife, Nicole Short; step-daughter and her husband, Tina and Eric Dueber; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Bayleigh, Logan, Rylynn, Justin and Morgan; her mother, Linda Confair; two sisters, Cathleen Roberts, Brenda Sloan; three brothers, Alan Short, Jr., Lewis Short, Michael Poquette; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at this time. Public services to be announced in the near future. Condolences may be made to Aileen's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020