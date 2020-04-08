Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Signs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Mae Signs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aileen Mae Signs Obituary
Aileen Mae Signs

Owego - Aileen Mae Short, 58, of Owego passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Aileen was predeceased by her father, Alan Short, Sr.; sister, Almona Perry. She is survived by her husband, Charles Signs; two children, Linda Short, Ryan and his wife, Nicole Short; step-daughter and her husband, Tina and Eric Dueber; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Bayleigh, Logan, Rylynn, Justin and Morgan; her mother, Linda Confair; two sisters, Cathleen Roberts, Brenda Sloan; three brothers, Alan Short, Jr., Lewis Short, Michael Poquette; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at this time. Public services to be announced in the near future. Condolences may be made to Aileen's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -