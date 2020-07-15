1/1
Alan B. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan B. Miller

Beloved son and brother, Alan B. Miller, 32 passed away July 14, 2020. He was witty, scarcastic and really quick with a comeback. Alan often put on a hard exterior shell but to those who knew him they knew he was a caring, supporting and loving individual.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Robert E. Titus, grandmother, Thelma Warren, great-grandmother, Louise Guard and cousin, Kassie Titus. Alan is survived by his parents, Joe and Kathy Warren, Windsor, biological father, Bradley Miller, siblings, Brian and Charlene Titus, Conklin, Tina and Jeffery Cardew, Conklin, nieces and nephews Brian "Bubba Gump" Titus, Jr., Sam Titus, Jakob Titus and Jazmen Titus. He leaves behind, grandmother, Katherine Titus, Windsor, many aunts, uncles and cousin. Alan's family would like to thank Jeffery Cardew, Samuel "Fam" Titus, Scott Titus and his camp family at Guestward Ho Campground for all their help and support along the way. They truly went above and beyond for Alan "Mike".

Family will receive friends 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Alan will be interred in Hawleyton Cemetery. A celebration of Alan's life will be held for close friends and family 2:30 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6 Morris Street, Binghamton. Memoiral contributions in Alan's name may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 5005 Campuswood Dr, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved