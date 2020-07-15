Alan B. Miller
Beloved son and brother, Alan B. Miller, 32 passed away July 14, 2020. He was witty, scarcastic and really quick with a comeback. Alan often put on a hard exterior shell but to those who knew him they knew he was a caring, supporting and loving individual.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Robert E. Titus, grandmother, Thelma Warren, great-grandmother, Louise Guard and cousin, Kassie Titus. Alan is survived by his parents, Joe and Kathy Warren, Windsor, biological father, Bradley Miller, siblings, Brian and Charlene Titus, Conklin, Tina and Jeffery Cardew, Conklin, nieces and nephews Brian "Bubba Gump" Titus, Jr., Sam Titus, Jakob Titus and Jazmen Titus. He leaves behind, grandmother, Katherine Titus, Windsor, many aunts, uncles and cousin. Alan's family would like to thank Jeffery Cardew, Samuel "Fam" Titus, Scott Titus and his camp family at Guestward Ho Campground for all their help and support along the way. They truly went above and beyond for Alan "Mike".
Family will receive friends 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Alan will be interred in Hawleyton Cemetery. A celebration of Alan's life will be held for close friends and family 2:30 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6 Morris Street, Binghamton. Memoiral contributions in Alan's name may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 5005 Campuswood Dr, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
