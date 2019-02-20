|
Alan E. Gehres
- - Beloved husband and father, Alan E. Gehres, 85, passed away February 17, 2019. Alan served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post #1645. Alan retired from United Parcel Service after 33 years. His enjoyed collecting and showing classic cars and has won many trophies over the years. He and Nancy enjoyed travelling.
Alan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy, daughter and son-in-law, Doreen and Steve, treasured grandchildren, Alan and Joseph, caring brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Gehres, Syracuse, sisters-in-law, Debbie Yale and Bobbie Labelle and a large extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 192-194 Court Street, Binghamton with the Reverend Jon K. Werner officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019