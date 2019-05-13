|
|
Alan James Beckwith
Willet - Alan James Beckwith, 69, of Willet, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY, while surrounded by his family.
Alan was born in Cortland, NY, on July 3, 1949, the son of the late Bernard and Veronica Kellogg Beckwith. A lifetime resident of the area, he was a 1967 graduate of Cincinnatus Central School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era Conflict and was a member of the South Otselic American Legion Post #973 and the Department of New York American Legion. He was also a member of the Willet Rod & Gun Club and McGraw Sportsman Club. Throughout his life, he had worked at many construction companies as a heavy equipment operator and was especially talented at operating a backhoe. He was an antique car enthusiast who enjoyed listening to live music and playing his guitar. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Warner Beckwith; and his children, Dana (Charles) Holley of Seminole, OK, Raymond (Tracy) Smith of Willet, and Lindsey (Tim) Law of McGraw. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Arielle, Brittany, Cody, Tyler, Lauren, Chelsea, Allison, Jacob, Joshua, Charley, and Kensley; siblings, Jane (Michael) Richards of Modesto, CA, JoAnn (John) Maricle of Cincinnatus, Chris (Shelly) Beckwith of Taylor and Jon (Natalie) Beckwith of South Otselic; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Corey Beckwith, on January 15, 2007, and a brother, Kary Beckwith, on August 14, 1996.
The family will be present to receive friends at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, NY, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Taylor Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Alan may be directed to the Willet Fire Department, c/o Margaret Yarnes, P.O. Box 21, Willet, NY 13863 or to the Taylor Rural Cemetery Association, c/o Linda Hayden, 5635 Deer Path Lane, Apt. 1, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 13, 2019