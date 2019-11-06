|
|
Alan K. (Bunk) Savage
Williamsburg, VA - Alan K. (Bunk) Savage, age 89, of Williamsburg, VA, Leesburg, FL, and Endwell, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3. He was predeceased by his parents, Blanche Bitner and Leo Savage, his sister Jeanne Huston; and brother and sister-in-law, Don & Rita Bitner. Bunk graduated from Johnson City High School where he excelled at many sports. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. He was employed by IBM Corporation for 37 years and upon retirement left for a walk on the Appalachian trail returning 3 months later considerably thinner and with a lot more hair (but not on his head).
Bunk had many athletic interests. He was a Golden Gloves boxer in the Marines, he coached Endicott Youth Football, and he was Baseball/Softball Umpire and a Basketball Official. His all-time favorite sport was Golf. He loved playing golf and talking about golf with his two sons and many golfing buddies. Bunk served as Caddy Master for the BC Open for several years, giving it up when he and Ellie moved to Florida.
Bunk is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Roma); his five children and their spouses: Judy (Jim Ferris) Endwell, NY; Jan (Bud Horstmeyer) Marietta, GA; Jodi (Dwight Tausz) Williamsburg, VA; Alan (Sandy Saunders) Jamesville, NY, and Kevin Savage Marietta, GA. He was Grandpa to Abby Richie (Atlanta, GA); Ethan Tausz (Williamsburg, VA); Kelly Ferris (Endwell, NY); Taylor Tausz (Williamsburg, VA); Heath Ferris (Norfolk, VA); Brent and Blake Savage (Jamesville, NY). Of all the things he accomplished in life, Bunk was most proud of the family he and Ellie raised.
Bunk was blessed with a long and healthy life until recently, and he made it known to family that there was to be no formal services. Correspondence for family can be sent to: 3612 James Drive, Endwell, NY 13760 and it will get to the right person.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019