Alan M. Winchell
1935 - 2020
Alan M Winchell

Windsor - Alan Winchell, 85, of Windsor, NY, passed away on November 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alison, his children Judy, Susan and Lawrence, his grandchildren Dylan, Aaron and Brandy and his nephews Jeffrey and Steven. He was predeceased by his parents Claude and Elsie Winchell and his brother Carl.

Alan was born in Windsor, NY. He attended Windsor Central High School and earned his AA degree in chemistry from Broome County Community College. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1958 with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering and entered the full-time work force at Ansco the following year. He also worked for General Electric.

His hobbies included golf, table tennis and tennis. He also loved his dogs. His Brittany dog, Duke, won nearly 100 Best of Breed titles and qualified and competed in the Westminster Dog Show.

No services are planned at this time, except for private family viewing.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
