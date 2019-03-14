Services Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton , NY 13901 607-722-4023 Resources More Obituaries for Alan Zdimal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Philip Zdimal

Endicott - It is with great sadness that the family of Alan Zdimal announces his passing unexpectedly on March 12, 2019, at the age of 72 years. Alan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Barbara and his children, Michelle (Kevin), Kevin (JoAnn), and Keith (Monica). Alan will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Kathryn, Madigan, Ryane, Zachary, Max, Koy, Kannon, Kooper, and Kalen, by his brothers, Thomas (Charlene), James (Carole), Steven (Tina), sister Valerie, sisters-in-law Eleanor (Leigh), Margie (David), and Carolyn, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Ilene, his brother Michael and his brother-in-law Richard.



Alan was born on September 10, 1946 in Johnson City, NY. Alan is an eighth-generation descendant of Philip Livingston who was a New York State signer of the Declaration of Independence. Alan served on the Board of Governors of the DSDI (Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence) as the Governor of New York State.



Alan graduated from Broome Community College and SUNY Binghamton with degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from NYSEG after 30 years, where he was a Certified Corrosion Engineer most recently working as the Gas Operating Superintendent of the Kirkwood, NY office.



Alan dedicated endless hours to serving his community. Alan served in the following roles: President of the Binghamton Housing Board, President of the Binghamton East Side Youth Association, Commissioner of East Side Flag Football program and little league and girls softball coach.



Alan was raised in 1968 as a Master Mason at Johnson City Unity Lodge # 970, and served as Worshipful Master of Johnson City Unity Lodge from 1999 to 2001. As a member of York Rite, Alan was the recipient of the Red Cross of Constantine and served as a Royal Arch High Priest & District Deputy Grand High Priest. He was awarded Mason of the Year in 2005.



Alan served the Kalurah Shriners International as the Kalurah Potentate in 2008 and again as Potentate in 2015 as well as Kalurah Recorder from 2008 to 2013. He was an Associate Hospital Representative to - Springfield, MA for three years. Alan was awarded Shriner of the Year in 2014.



Alan received the 32nd degree in 1997 from the Valley of Binghamton, Otseningo Bodies, AASR-NMJ. He served as Thrice Potent Master of Otseningo Lodge of Perfection, and Executive Secretary for six years,. Alan was awarded the Meritorious Service Award on September 28, 2007. Alan ultimately received the 33rd degree in 2017 from the Scottish Rite Supreme Council of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction.



Alan was an avid golfer, had a love for Corvettes, and was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and the University of Notre Dame. He regularly attended games to support his teams as well as attending major sporting events, including the Masters, the US Open, and the Super Bowl.



Calling hours will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton, NY. A Masonic funeral will be held at 6:30 pm. A Funeral Service in memory of Alan will be held on Saturday March 16th at 11:00 a.m., at the Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd, Endwell, NY, with the Rev. Mark Kimpland officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Alan to the Kalurah Shrine Center - 549 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 or to the DSDI Scholarship Fund - C/O Johnny Alexander Treasurer General, P.O. Box 425 Salem, OR 97308-0425.