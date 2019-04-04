Albert A. Slavick Sr.



Maine - Albert A. Slavick Sr., 85, of Maine, NY, went to be with his lord and savior on April 1, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Susan Slavick; and 8 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years who he met in January of 1955 in St. John's Newfoundland, Joan Slavick; children Barbara Slavick, Helen Wade, Laura Warpus, Albert Jr. Slavick, Julie (Nick) Scialdone, Mike Slavick, David (Kathleen) Slavick, Kevin (Pamela) Slavick; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister Marge (Harry) Feldmanis; brother Joseph Slavick; as well as several nieces and nephews. Albert was an 8-year veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. He worked 45 years in the grocery industry. Visitation will be held on Saturday at Most Holy Rosary Church from 9 until 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco with the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Albert's memory. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary