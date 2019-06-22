|
|
Albert A. Vaskovic
Binghamton - Albert A. Vaskovic, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew & Anna Vaskovic; his brother, Steve Vaskovic; his sisters, Anna Kabanek and Josephine Probyanski. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Vaskovic; five children, Joseph & Lisa Vaskovic, Tucson, AZ, Annette & John Kozel, Binghamton, Theresa Vaskovic, Cary, NC, Christine Minoia, Endicott, and Marianne Quinn, Brewerton, NY; 8 grandchildren, Max and Sophie Vaskovic, Chelsea and Chad Hinman, Gina and Laura Minoia, Andrew and Lillianne Quinn. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Trinity, formerly St. Ann's. Al was a 65-year member of the PGA; golf was his passion and he also loved hunting and fishing. He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 22 to June 23, 2019