Nichols - Al Johnson, 60, of Nichols, NY, died at home on November 23, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Arvena Johnson; and a sister Pamela Bydairk. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Deborah Kelsey; his sister Sue (Harold) Hall, his brother William, his brothers-in-law Scott, Keith, Dustin and Dannon (Amy) Kelsey; his sisters-in-law Darcy Kelsey and Kori (Lee) Lloyd. Also his nieces and nephews, Steven, Christopher, Kate, Molly, Jesse, Kaylee, Aubree, Suzanne, Allurah, Abigail and Michael; and seven great nieces and nephews.

Al was self-employed doing plumbing, heating and electric. He could fix anything and would help anyone who needed it. He was a huge NASCAR fan. There will be no service at this time. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
