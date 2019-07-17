|
|
Albert E. May, Sr.
Vestal - Albert E. May Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on Monday July 15, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1921 in Olyphant, PA to William J. and Martha May. He was predeceased by his loving wife Lois of 48 years, sisters Margaret, Sadie and Altheda, brothers William, Kenneth and Simeon, sons in law Doug G. Hanzalik, Denny Altman Sr., grandson Denny L. Altman Jr.. He is survived by his daughters Barb and Craig Holmes, Sandy Altman; son Albert May Jr.; grandchildren Stacy and Mike Laubach, Dan and ShaRonica Altman, Shaun Hanzalik (Laurie), Ryan and Kayla Hanzalik; great grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Miley, Dan, Isaac, Joyce, Kyle, Evan, Nathan, Owen, Tanner; also several nieces and nephews. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the 1st Army 78th Division Combat Engineers. He served in Europe on the front lines in the Battle of The Bulge while under fire he crossed the Rhine River on the Ludendorff Bridge. He received the Bronze Star and three Battle Stars. He was a life member of the VFW and retired from the IBM Corp., Endicott. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. The Rev. Joyce Allen will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Elmhurst, PA . The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7pm at the Barber Memorial Home.
