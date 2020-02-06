|
Albert J. Shear
Binghamton - On February 5, 2020 our dearly loved husband, father & grandfather passed away.
He was predeceased by his parents Leon Shear, Edna Shear Reed, his stepfather Miles Reed. His grandson Hayden Shear.
Surviving are those he loved, his wife Sharon, his four sons Tobin (Alice), Todd (Beth), James (Cheryl) and Randy (Samantha), grandchildren Joshua, John, Kurtis, Kaitlyn, MacKenzie and Hailey. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Pam).
Al gave 50 years of dedicated service as a volunteer fire fighter. He was the fire chief at East Maine for several years and most recently at Choconut Center. He proudly worked for Broome County DPW for over 30 years. He also found enjoyment spending the day at Sylvan Beach. Most of all we will all recall how he loved to talk to anyone about anything.
We were all fortunate to have been a part of his life. We love you!
A Celebration of Life will be held at the East Maine Fire Company, 849 East Maine Road, Johnson City, NY 13790 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020