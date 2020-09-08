1/1
Albert Joseph Mariani
Albert Joseph Mariani

Sun City Center, FL - Born at Rome, NY, Aug. 8, 1922, he was

the son of Marie Evangelista and August Mariani

He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 sisters, 4 brothers, and 1 grandson. He was also preceded by his first wife, Gilda Ann DiNardo, and his second wife, Carmelia (Camille) Fogg Howland.

He is survived by his son and 2 daughters and their families, Albert J. Mariani Jr. and Fran of Auburndale, Fl.; Alexis Mariani Stowe of Reston, Va.; and Karen Mariani and Phil Spechler of Woodridge, NY. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He grew up in Binghamton, NY. He attended Syracuse University before serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he returned to Binghamton and married Gilda DiNardo. They had 3 children. He worked at IBM in Endicott, NY for 37 years, retiring as a buyer. While working at IBM, he earned a B.A. degree from Binghamton University. He was active in church and civic organizations, including Knights of Columbus, Secular 3rd Order of St. Francis, Nocturnal Adoration Society, Holy Name Society, church bereavement choir, and Barbershop Quartet. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA. As a widower, he moved to Sun City Center, FL and met and married Camille Howland. He continued to be active in church and other activities. He and Camille were members of ballroom and square dance clubs and enjoyed swimming, billiards, and cruising. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
