Binghamton - Albert R. Torto, Jr., 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Adeline and Albert Torto. He is survived by his siblings Thomas (Dianne) Torto, Maria (Roberto) Civalleri, James (Marie) Torto, Angela (Michael) Miller; nieces and nephews who he cherished, Christina (Nino) Stenta, James (Trisha) Torto, Cassandra Torto, Deirdre (Connor) Salanger, Katherine Torto, Thomas Torto, Giancarlo and Roberto Civalleri; 3 great nephews Romeo, Camillo and Logan. Albert graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School and Broome Community College. He worked at the family construction company for over 40 years. He enjoyed playing basketball, walking and frequenting nice restaurants for dinner. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9am until 11am at the Church of Saints John and Andrew in Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 21, 2019