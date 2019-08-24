|
|
Albert "Butch" Travis
Binghamton -
Albert "Butch" Travis 79, of Binghamton, NY, formerly of Conklin, NY passed away August 20, 2019 at Albany Medical Center due to a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Brenda (Brandon) Hall; granddaughter Staci Gould(Taylor); sister Ann Shoudy (David); brother Richard (Vickie) Travis; special friend Ron Gould (Cindy); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. After Graduation, he worked for Gardner/Feduke Oldsmobile, and retired after 42 years as Parts Manager. The family wishes to thank Dr. Harris at Broome Oncology, and to all the doctors and staff of Albany Medical Center for the extraordinary care. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10am until 12 at the THOMAS J. SHEA Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12noon. Burial will be in Holy Spirit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Albert's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019