Albert Walker Oatman
Harpursville/Unadilla - Albert Walker Oatman, 87 died on Sun. July 14, 2109 at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Oneonta, New York. He was Born in Oneida, New York to Earl W and Irene L (Burton) Oatman, Served in the military (US Army) from April 14, 1952 through January 24, 1955. He then married Joan D Bollam on Sept 8 1954 in San Francisco, CA. Surviving are his children, Sharon (Oatman) Lubert and Pete Hennis (Charleston, SC), Laurie (Oatman) and John Hodge (Ceresco, MI), Bill and Lillian Oatman (San Jose, CA), Alan Oatman and Pat Kavanagh (Littleton , CO). He married Mary Jane (Vicky) Perrone in July 1975, who predeceased him in death in 2010. He married Maria Bonhomme in July 2012, who survives him. Received his Bachelor Degree from the University of New York at Albany in the summer of 1957, he began teaching in Capistrano Beach, CA, and received his Master's Degree from San Diego State University in 1963. He moved back to upstate New York and began teaching in St Regis Falls, New York. He taught in various New York schools systems and advanced to Head of the Math Department, Principal and finally school superintendent. He retired from the Harpursville Central School District as District Superintendent in 1992. Also survived by 8 grandkids, Ryan Lubert, Chris Lubert, Joshua Hodge, Jason Hodge, Michael Oatman, Matthew Oatman, Nichole Oechsle, and Will Oatman, 2 great grandkids: Theo Oatman, and Nolan Lubert.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Fri. at 1 p.m. Rev. Barbara Green will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to "Colesville Dollars for Scholars" at Harpursville Central Schools POB 1 Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 17, 2019