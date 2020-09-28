1/1
Albert Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Welch

Owego, New York - Albert "Sweet Al" Welch, 75, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Al was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Sadie Welch; two sisters, Bonnie Welch, Mikki McNulty; brother, Anthony Welch. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debra Welch; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ed Economides; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Lisa Welch, Chad and Natalee Welch; seven grandchildren, Chad, Noah, Charisma, Caleb, Allison, Grayson, Kye; two sisters, Pat Kosecher, Sally Karpien; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Karla Welch, Chuck and Patti Welch, Tim and Jina Welch; He was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Al was proud to serve our country as an E-5 in the Army Engineering Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Lockheed Martin in Owego. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. For those who cannot attend the services, we will live stream the services at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday Evening, October 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please note: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to Al's family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved