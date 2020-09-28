Albert Welch
Owego, New York - Albert "Sweet Al" Welch, 75, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Al was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Sadie Welch; two sisters, Bonnie Welch, Mikki McNulty; brother, Anthony Welch. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debra Welch; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ed Economides; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Lisa Welch, Chad and Natalee Welch; seven grandchildren, Chad, Noah, Charisma, Caleb, Allison, Grayson, Kye; two sisters, Pat Kosecher, Sally Karpien; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Karla Welch, Chuck and Patti Welch, Tim and Jina Welch; He was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Al was proud to serve our country as an E-5 in the Army Engineering Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Lockheed Martin in Owego. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. For those who cannot attend the services, we will live stream the services at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
. The family will receive friends Thursday Evening, October 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please note: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to Al's family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
