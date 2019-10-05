|
|
Alberta Florence (Pope) Ives
Martinsburg, WV - Alberta Florence (Pope) Ives, 89, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on September 13, 2019 at her home in Martinsburg.
Alberta was born in Mt. Upton, NY to Glenn and Fanny Pope on September 5, 1930. She attended Mt. Upton Central School and graduated in 1947.
She worked at many jobs throughout her life, including Scintilla, Raymond Corp. and NBT Bank, retiring in 1992. Alberta was a member of the Sidney United Methodist Church. She also loved to sew and do needle crafts.
She will be missed by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Thomas and Sharon Hartwell of Martinsburg, WV, Terry Hartwell and Sue Klekowski of Drums, PA, and Ronald and Gina Hartwell of Royal Palm Beach, FL; three grandchildren: Jennifer Hartwell, Nicole Milan and Eric Hartwell; four great-grandchildren: Timothy, Caitlyn and Bethany Necessary, and Mason Milan. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Steve Brown of Syracuse, and sister-in-law, Linda Pope of Mt. Upton.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Elsor, Niles and Albert Pope; sister, Eleanor Winfield; sister-in-law, Minnie Pope, brother-in-law, Lester Winfield and grandson, Shane Hartwell.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am at the funeral chapel with Pastor Paul Winkelman of the Sidney United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Maplewood Cemetery, Mt. Upton, NY.
