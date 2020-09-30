Alberta Keim Phelps



West Pittston, PA - Alberta K. Phelps, 92, of West Pittston, Pa and a former resident of Binghamton, N.Y. passed away September 24, 2020 in Shady Grove Nursing Center, Rockville, MD. Born in Pittston, October 3, 1927, daughter of the late Paul Keim and Edith Herbert Keim.



She graduated from West Pittston High School, class of 1945. She was employed for 52 years as a Legal Secretary at the Law Firm of Hinman, Howard and Kattell, Binghamton, New York.



She was a member of Corpus Christi Church, West Pittston, and a member of the West Pittston Women's Club and Friends of The West Pittston Library.



Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; Daniel Phelps



Sister: Ann Johnson and Barbara Williams



Brothers; Paul and Gerald Keim



Survived by her sons: Daniel and wife; Marcie, Binghamton, NY



Lawrence Phelps of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania



Grand-daughter: Morgan



Sister: Joan Pribula of West Pittston



Nieces and Nephews



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Corpus Christi Parish 605 Luzerne Avenue West Pittston, Pa. Monsignor John Sempa will officiate. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines including wearing a Mask and social distancing.



Arrangements by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home 509 Wyoming Avenue West Pittston, Pa 18643.



Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.









