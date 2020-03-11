|
Alberta M Whiting
Apalachin - Alberta M Whiting, 86, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday March 8,2020. She was predeceased by her husband George, Sisters Louise and Adrienne, Brothers Michael and Frank. Alberta is survived by her 2 Sons George Whiting and his partner Chris, and Kevin (Bonnie) Whiting. Beloved grandchildren Tyler, who was Gramma's caregiver, Lillie (Will), Connor (Paige). 3 Great Grandchildren Dailee, Aspen, and Mayson. 2 Brothers Joseph and William (Linda), several nieces and nephews. Alberta's family would like to thank the Apalachin Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Squad for their valiant effort for trying to save her life. Funeral and Interment Services will be held Friday at 4PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, LLC,6519 St Rt 434, Apalachin. Father John Martinichio will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Apalachin in the Spring. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 2PM until service time at 4. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Apalachin Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Squad, 230 Pennsylvania Ave, Apalachin, NY 13732
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020