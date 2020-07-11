1/1
Alberta V. Houck
1944 - 2020
Alberta V. Houck

Binghamton, NY - Alberta Houck, 75, of Binghamton, NY went to be with the angels July 6, 20 after a long battle with heart disease. Alberta was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Lucille Smith and companion Louis Brown. Bertie will be remembered by her children Sandria Decker (Jim), Lucille Smith, Daniel Houck, Pamela Houck and grandchildren Jessica, Sky, Mason, Autumn, Eva, Ava, Daniel Jr., Ashley and great grandchildren Amirah and Gabriel. In addition to loving her family, she enjoyed nature and camping, music and dancing, casinos and playing cards, and painting. A light in our family has gone out of a warm and gentle lady who will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of her life at the Windsor Baptist Church, 166 North Road, West Windsor, NY on July 17th from 3:30 - 5:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.










Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
