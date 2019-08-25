|
|
Alex Kveragas
Friendsville, PA - Alex Kveragas, 89, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home in Friendsville, PA. He was born in Scranton, PA on September 29, 1929 to the late Charles and Josephine (Simkulas) Kwlerage.
Alex is survived by his children, Judy (Doug) Packer, Angie Brasche, Carol (Paul) Nanni, and Ed Kveragas; grandchildren, Joey and Mallory Nanni, Sara and Danny Brasche, Hayley Packer, and Kyle and John Kveragas; great granddaughter, Katy Wilber; great grandson, Hunter Burts, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, a special "thank you" to niece, April, for all her visits and support. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Kveragas and he was the last surviving of 10 brothers and sisters.
Alex served in the US Army, loved to gamble and loved the Boston Red Sox.
The family asks that in memory of Alex a tree be planted or that you enjoy a nice long walk through the woods.
Services will be held privately. Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019