Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
For more information about
Alex Kveragas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Kveragas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Kveragas


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Kveragas Obituary
Alex Kveragas

Friendsville, PA - Alex Kveragas, 89, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home in Friendsville, PA. He was born in Scranton, PA on September 29, 1929 to the late Charles and Josephine (Simkulas) Kwlerage.

Alex is survived by his children, Judy (Doug) Packer, Angie Brasche, Carol (Paul) Nanni, and Ed Kveragas; grandchildren, Joey and Mallory Nanni, Sara and Danny Brasche, Hayley Packer, and Kyle and John Kveragas; great granddaughter, Katy Wilber; great grandson, Hunter Burts, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, a special "thank you" to niece, April, for all her visits and support. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Kveragas and he was the last surviving of 10 brothers and sisters.

Alex served in the US Army, loved to gamble and loved the Boston Red Sox.

The family asks that in memory of Alex a tree be planted or that you enjoy a nice long walk through the woods.

Services will be held privately. Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now