Alex M. Way



On September 2nd, Alex M. Way passed away after a valiant 9 year battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his parents David and Conni, his brothers Robert and Matthew, his devoted life partner Andrea Linder, his grandmother Delores, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His spirit to live life to the fullest, put others before himself, and sense of humor will be missed by all. Alex was first diagnosed in 2011 while working on his masters degree at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. After surgery and radiation, he completed his Masters in Psychology in 2015 at Marywood in Scranton while undergoing long term chemotherapy. Alex thrived in helping others as a Counselor at The Addiction Center of Broome County. He was fully committed to healing his clients and loved working there. The progression of his disease continued and Alex needed surgery and radiation again in 2019. He returned to work at ACBC while undergoing chemotherapy until he was physically unable to in 2020. Alex had a wide variety of interests. He mastered many instruments and was well known for his harmonica playing. He wrote original lyrics and songs that the local bands he was a member of performed for many fundraising and charity events. He was highly influenced by abstract art and loved to paint and draw his life experiences. Special thanks to Dr Kloss and the staff at Broome Oncology, Dr Miller and the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lourdes at Home, Lourdes Palliative Care, and Lourdes Hospice Care. Additional thanks to the kind and exceptional staff at ACBC who Alex loved working with.



At his request, no service is planned for Alex. A life celebration event will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers he requested that people consider donating to local animal shelters. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.



Be kind to others. Laugh...every day!









