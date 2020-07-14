Alex T. Shalkey
Vestal - It is with sadness that the family of Alex T. Shalkey announce his unexpected death on Friday July 10th, 2020. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him.
Born to Mary (Zipay) and Alex Shalkey in Montdale, PA on January 13th 1928, he thoroughly enjoyed a boy's childhood in the country. His love of the outdoors would last a lifetime.
He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps upon turning eighteen, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant, and serving in cryptography.
Leaving service, he enrolled in Keystone Junior College, and went on to Penn State, graduating with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He accepted a position at IBM Endicott, where he spent his thirty five year career in both engineering and management roles, innovating with IBM's most advanced impact printer technologies.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. The annual fishing trips to Canada with friends and family remain lasting memories.
A voracious reader since childhood, he especially enjoyed science fiction, World War II aviation history, Isaac Asimov and James Michener. The morning newspaper's crossword puzzle was never unsolved.
He thoroughly enjoyed the company of his many long time friends, including the Harringtons, Krowiaks, Drejzas, Stacknicks, Fairbrothers, Pratkos, Pinters, Rindos, Griffiths, Chocolatys, Wangs, Changs and Cavanaughs. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows church in Vestal NY for sixty years.
He is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Alex, a brother Edward of Delhi NY, a sister Marie Greene of Williamson NY, and life long friends William and Marie Popovich.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Josephine (Serafini) Shalkey, two sons, Mark of Corning NY, Eric of Methuen MA, and a daughter, Diana of Woburn MA, brother-in-law William Greene of Dalton, PA, sister-in-law Marilyn Serafini of Peckville, PA, several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Drs. Michael Colella, Lawrence Pecora, and David Sperber for their dedication in maintaining Alex's eyesight until his death.
To those who wish to pay their respects, but are wary or at risk in the current COVID-19 environment, please stay safe and offer prayers for Alex and his family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:30 pm, Monday, July 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home,511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Monday from 10:30 - 11:30 am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alex's name to the WillsEye Hospital Philadelphia PA, willseye.org/giving,
to advance research in glaucoma and eye health for those with diabetes.