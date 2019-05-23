Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Church
147 Main St
Johnson City, NY
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
147 Main St
Johnson City, NY
Bighamton - passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Golisano Children's Hospital surrounded by all of those that loved him. Alexander was born in NYC and raised in Binghamton. Alexander was diagnosed with Dyskeratosis Congenita at the ripe age of 3. At the age of 8 he received a bone marrow transplant at Sloan Kettering. Alexander was a bona fide video gamer and lover of all things Japan and DragonBallZ. He was a giant thinker, a virtual astronaut that had an original point of view about any subject. Alex was growing into a young man with the intellect to making the world a better place. Alex was predeceased by his grandfather Jose Pinto, Sr. He is survived by his father Jose and mother Elizabeth Pinto; grandparents Dick and Jane Lloyd; grandmother Nora Rodriguez; Uncle Evangelus Vasdekis; Aunt Jenny Karagias; Uncle Guy Lloyd; many cousins and extended family. Alexander faced so many health struggles in his short 16 years and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He held on close to his family and his friends; he loved fiercely. Fly high sweet boy and know that your voice is still living on telling us all to be nicer to one another. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, at 11:00am, at St. James Church, 147 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00am until the time of the mass at St. James Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alexander's memory to Alexander Lloyd Pinto's Go Fund Me Page.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019
