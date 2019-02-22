|
|
Alexander Martin Satkowski
Wilmington, DE - Alexander Martin Satkowski, age 84, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.
Alex was born in West Wyoming, PA., son of the late Alexander and Stella Gepert Satkowski. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Navy. After serving his country he earned his B.S. degree in Engineering. He worked the majority of his career in the flight simulation industry, most recently as an engineer manager.
Alex enjoyed spending time with his family especially when he was able to cook a wonderful meal for their get togethers. Alex enjoyed time sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, he enjoyed nature, long walks outside and bird watching. Alex also loved his dogs and spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Alexander "Sandy" Satkowski, his grandson, Alexander "A.J." Satkowski, and his sister, Johanna Berdis. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rita Casey Satkowski, his children; Deborah Plumb, Linda Satkowski, Andrew Satkowski, Alison Vernamonti (Mike) and his step-son Scot Jones, his grandchildren; Brianne, Arielle, Cody, Alan, Taylor, Nathan, Taylor, Michael, Annabel, and Cassidy, his cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will be private.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 22, 2019