Dr. Alfonso J. PernaBinghamton - Dr. Alfonso J. Perna died on July 30, 2020, in Binghamton, NY. He was the son of the late Dr. Alfonso A. Perna and Theresa M. Perna (DePinto). He is survived by his loving wife of 55+ years, Theresa C. Perna (Carlin), and five children, Alfonso W. Perna, Dr. Michael C. Perna (Casey), Catherine D. Perna (Thomas Halbert), Ellen D. Perna (James G. Reyen) Mary T. Possidento (Michael). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Alfonso W. Perna, Jr., Nytice Saunders, Yameek Kendrick, Grace, Shannon, and Matthew Perna, Elise and Sarah Halbert, Carlin, Kate, and Caroline Reyen, and Nicholas and Samuel Possidento. He is also survived by sister Diane A. Perna, Sister-in-law Mary Ellen McCane and Kevin McCane and their children.He was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School, Holy Cross College, and the University of Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. He also completed a dental internship at the E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo. He returned to Binghamton in 1966 and began to practice dentistry with his father and later with his son.Dr. Perna was a past president of the Broome County Dental Society, The Sixth District Dental Society, and the New York State Dental Association. He was Executive Director Emeritus of the Sixth District Dental Association which he served for over 25 years, retiring in 2016. In addition, he was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and a Fellow of the International College of Dentists. He was also a Member of the Pierre Fauchard Society. In his early years, he proudly served as a Pack Master of Cub Scout Pack 33 and a treasurer on the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School PTA.Dr. Perna was known as a voracious reader, often bringing a bag full of books on vacation, reading through them at lightning speed, then tossing them aside, needing to visit the bookstore or library to restock his book collection. At home, he enjoyed spending Sundays reading the New York Times. He was a person of many interests and could dialogue (or monologue) on anything from cutting-edge dental procedures, to local Binghamton history, to World War 2, to the inner workings of a car engine.To his friends, he was a larger than life presence who "never met a stranger." His gift of gab, flair for the dramatic, and tendency to laugh at his own punchlines earned him the nickname "Hollywood."Interestingly, he played a regular Friday night poker game with the same group for decades, but always managed to "break even."He loved to travel, enjoying a 50-year tradition of vacationing in Sea Isle City, New Jersey with family and close friends. He and Theresa traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States. He looked forward to watching the rocket launches on yearly trips to Florida.Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends who were like family. His chili and pesto sauce were family favorites, and the reason for a great many poolside get-togethers.Whether you knew him as Doc, Al, Dad, Gramps, or Hollywood, he never missed a chance to share a good story, or to simply say, "love ya."In his words, "The wisest thing I ever did was to marry Theresa Carlin. She almost got away."A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.