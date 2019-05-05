|
Alfred Donald Schultes
Coventry - Alfred Donald Schultes - Coventry - Alfred "Donnie" Schultes, 79, passed away on May 1, 2019 following a short illness. Donnie was born December 3, 1939 in Afton, New york. he was the Son of Neven and Mary Schultes. He is survived by his Loving Wife Pat Schultes and their four sons, Alan and Cindy of Tebbetts, Missouri - Bruce and Laura of Corinth, Texas - Jeff and Sharon of Dover, Delaware - Daron and Jackie of Coventry, New York. Grandchildren - Jacob, Nicholas, Madison, Baylor & Caleb, also several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at the Coventryville Congregational Church at 5:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. Donations in his memory can be made to the Coventry Community Events Committee at 1839 State Hwy 235, Greene, NY 13778 or to the Coventry Vol. Fire Company 109 North Rd, Greene NY 13778. Arrangements are by SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019