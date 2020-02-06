Services
Alfred F. Mertz

Alfred F. Mertz

Sidney - Alfred Francis Mertz passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the age of 91 in Norfolk, VA. He was born on February 6, 1928 in Bainbridge, NY, son of the late Joseph and Ellen (Jerome) Mertz.

On April 24, 1954, he was married to Alta Mae Charles, sharing 61 happy years together before she predeceased him on July 31, 2015.

Alfred retired from Amphenol Corporation in Sidney after a long career as a machinist. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting with his brothers and nephews, and working on the family farm on Mertz Road. He also enjoyed gardening.

Alfred is survived by: his children: Pamela Gavan and her husband, Hank of Norfolk, VA; Timothy Mertz and his wife, Marian of Port Haywood, VA; Christine Kalatzis and her husband, Vassilis of Virginia Beach, VA; Amber Rowe and her husband, Jason of Bainbridge; and Angie Simpkin of Bainbridge; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Michael and his wife Lauren, Giorgos, Kerasina, Angela, Skyler, Austin, Justice, Maverick, Lincoln, Hayley, Adalyn, Olivia, Harper and Tucker; brother and sister-in-law, George and Madeline Mertz of Bainbridge; sisters, Ellen Hogan of Sidney, Theresa Horton of Sidney and Gussie Shifflett of Vero Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Alta, Alfred was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Mertz and Jerome V. Mertz, his sisters Loretta Frank and Veronica Shupperd, and his grandson, Timothy Mertz, Jr.

Friends are invited to call from 4:00-6:00pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 15 Liberty St. Sidney. Burial will take place in the spring in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sidney. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the at . Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
