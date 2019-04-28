|
Alfred (Tuck) Lee Merithew
- - 1/26/1939 - 4/20/2019 Tuck Merithew passed away on Saturday, April 20th leaving a rich legacy and deep love of family and friends. Al was predeceased by his father Alfred (Betty, Lori, Gail) and his mother, Leona. He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Jay), Tracy Prizant (Ron), grandsons Maxwell and Zachary, who he was most proud of, and step sister Valerie (John). He is also survived by his former wife, Elaine George, sister in law, Gail George, brother in law, Tom Mazzanoble, many beloved nieces and nephews and good friends. Tuck retired from IBM. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and drummer who played with many local bands. He was a talented craftsman and had a never ending quest for learning. His love and unique style will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. At Tuck's request, there will be no calling hours. Expressions of sympathy can be made in his honor to . Private services were handled by J. F. Rice Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019