Alfred Louis Liguori
1928 - 2020
Alfred Louis Liguori

Afton - Alfred Louis Liguori, 92 of Afton passed away Sun. Sept. 20, 2020 at his home in Afton. He was predeceased by his parents, Amadeo & Louise (Oriot) Liguori, his sister & brother-in-law, Marie & Warren Philpitt and his wife, Donna Scarpelli Liguori. He is survived by his 2 daughters & sons-in-law, Alison & Ken DeGraw, Binghamton, Denise & Ollie Gonzales, Afton, 2 grandchildren, Luke & Priscilla Gonzales. He was a member of Afton Presbyterian Church, retired from the Nassau County Police Dept. and US Post Office in Bainbridge. He was a US Navy Veteran of WW II, served on the USS Randolph CV-15, received a Good Conduct Medal and was a member of the VFW in Afton. He formerly worked at Grumman Air Craft from 1947-1958 in electrical engineering. He was a graduate of Farmingdale State University Class of 1962 and Brooklyn College. Loved his many animals, especially: horse Ace and dog Bandy. He loved water skiing in his younger years and won awards in NY & FL. But most of all he loved his job as a Patrolman in Nassau County. At the age of 84 he became a Grandfather, His favorite job of all. In 2019 he had a road named after him in Afton, Liguori Drive. The family thanks all of his wonderful, dedicated and loving caregivers that helped him at home during the last year of his life.

Funeral Services will be held on Sat. at 11 a.m. at the Afton Presbyterian Church. Rev. Colin Gibson will officiate. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton. The family will receive friends at the Afton Presbyterian Church on Sat. from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
