|
|
Alfred W. Eno
Johnson City - passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerald (Grace) Eno, Robert Eno, Clifford Eno; sister Alice Dreyer; brothers in law Calvin Samson and John Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife Helen Eno; son Eric Eno; step children Julia (David) Regin, Christopher (Kirin Daugharty) Hubbard; grandsons Lee and Griffin Regin; sisters Dorothy Samson, Nancy (Jerry) Thomas; sister in law Rose Eno; many nieces and nephews. Al graduated from Mansfield University before teaching American History for 33 years at Vestal Central Schools. He was very athletic, whether golfing or playing on numerous softball teams. Al enjoyed spending time at the German Club dancing with his wife. He loved singing and was as member of the Downtown Singers for a couple years. Al was a wonderful wood carver, was a collector of many things including bicycles, antique phonographs and model airplanes. Al was known as a jokester while spending time with his friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 6:30pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. A graveside service will be held at the later date in Honesdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's memory to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 9, 2019