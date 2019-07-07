Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Eno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred W. Eno


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred W. Eno Obituary
Alfred W. Eno

Johnson City - passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerald (Grace) Eno, Robert Eno, Clifford Eno; sister Alice Dreyer; brothers in law Calvin Samson and John Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife Helen Eno; son Eric Eno; step children Julia (David) Regin, Christopher (Kirin Daugharty) Hubbard; grandsons Lee and Griffin Regin; sisters Dorothy Samson, Nancy (Jerry) Thomas; sister in law Rose Eno; many nieces and nephews. Al graduated from Mansfield University before teaching American History for 33 years at Vestal Central Schools. He was very athletic, whether golfing or playing on numerous softball teams. Al enjoyed spending time at the German Club dancing with his wife. He loved singing and was as member of the Downtown Singers for a couple years. Al was a wonderful wood carver, was a collector of many things including bicycles, antique phonographs and model airplanes. Al was known as a jokester while spending time with his friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 6:30pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. A graveside service will be held at the later date in Honesdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's memory to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now