Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Kirkwood, NY
Binghamton - Alice passed away June 5, 2019 on her 77th Birthday. She was born in Binghamton June 5, 1942. Alice is predeceased by her husband Albert Woodward; parents George and Eleanor Baxter and her brother George Baxter. Alice is survived by her children Albert Woodward (Jennifer) and Michael Woodward (Lilia); grandchildren Donald, Michael and Krista; sister-in-law and friend Sandy Baxter; niece Nikki Baxter Faber (Scott) and children Dani, Courtney and Ryan Faber; nephew Jeffrey Baxter; Aunt Mary McGory; several cousins; friend Anna Szymaniak and lifelong best friend Donna Murko. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood on June 21, 2019 at 10am. A meal of fellowship will be held at the church hall following mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
