Alice E. (Jones) EvansJohnson City - Alice E. (Jones) Evans, of Johnson City, NY, died on May 21, 2020 at age 95. She was predeceased by her husband Elmer; son Richard Evans; daughter and son in law June and George Frew; grandchildren Michael Frew and Morgan William Evans. She is survived by her daughter Gail (Keith) Chadwick; son Donald (Diane) Evans; son Alan (Joan) Evans; daughter in law Nancy (Tom) Savory. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam (Monique), Jeffery (Lauren), Jason (Carey), Brian (Andrea), Benjamin, Sara, Brendon (Holly), Joshua, Zachary (Danielle) and Morgan R., and 10 great grandchildren. She was a member of Sarah Jane Johnson UMC. Special thanks to the staff of Hilltop 2 West Assisted Living for their loving care of her and to the James G. Johnston staff. A Private Graveside service will be held for immediate family. Donations in her memory can be made to C.H.O.W., 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903.