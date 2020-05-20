Alice E. Potter



Deland, FL - Alice E. Potter, at the age of 91, passed away on May 17, 2020 in Deland, FL.



Alice was born in Binghamton, NY, to Margaret and Oscar Wilmot on January 5, 1929.



She attended North High School and worked at Fowler's Department Store as a clothing buyer. She enjoyed growing up in the area until she met the love of her life, Lyle D. Potter, whom she married on October 30, 1948. They lived in Kirkwood, NY, where they raised their 3 beloved sons: Dennis, Kenneth and Kevin Potter. Alice was a beloved sister, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a woman of God, who attended First Assembly of God church in Binghamton, NY. In 1980, she graduated from the School of Ministry in San Diego, Ca. She taught at the Zion Bible College, located in Den Hagg, Holland, under the guidance of Dr. John Maasbach in 1984. She also was a guest speaker at church related events in many areas over her lifetime. In 1988, Lyle and Alice retired to Tavares, FL, where they lived happily until Lyle passed suddenly in 1997. Alice continued to live in Tavares for another 21 years, staying active with her local church, enjoying Bingo and other community activities with her friends. In 2017, Alice was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease which progressed rapidly until the very end. Alice now peacefully joins Lyle in heaven for eternal happiness.



Alice was pre-deceased by her husband Lyle D. Potter, her son Dennis Potter and sister Carole Wilmot. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Wilmot and her children: Kenneth & Sharon Potter, Kevin Potter.



Alice's grandchildren & their spouses: Jesse & Amy Potter, Tabitha & David Ruge, Christopher & Melissa Potter, Michael Potter, Sara & Zach Frank and Jeremy Lewis.



Alice's beloved great grandchildren: Alexa, Jordan & Alana Potter, Tyler, Brandon, Zachary & Abigail Ruge, Riley & Karter Frank.



There will be no funeral service in Florida as she will be buried next to her husband in Kirkwood, NY, later this year.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in Alice's name to the Calvary's Love Church at 1315 Reynolds Rd, Johnson City, NY, 13790.









