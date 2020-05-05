Alice E. Poyer McGuire
Hamilton, MT - Alice E. Poyer McGuire, 81 of Hamilton, Montana passed away April 30, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, MT.
Alice was born April 29, 1939 in Whitney Point, New York. Alice was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gracious and loving friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma (Walters) Poyer; father, Vern Poyer; brother, Howard Poyer all from Whitney Point.
She is survived in Hamilton, MT by her husband, William; daughter, Lisa (Randy) Frongillo; son, Brian (Roxann) McGuire; son, Paul (Julz) McGuire and 6 grandchildren; and in Whitney Point, NY her brothers, Norman and Bernard Poyer.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 7, 2020.