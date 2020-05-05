Alice E. Poyer McGuire
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Poyer McGuire

Hamilton, MT - Alice E. Poyer McGuire, 81 of Hamilton, Montana passed away April 30, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, MT.

Alice was born April 29, 1939 in Whitney Point, New York. Alice was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gracious and loving friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma (Walters) Poyer; father, Vern Poyer; brother, Howard Poyer all from Whitney Point.

She is survived in Hamilton, MT by her husband, William; daughter, Lisa (Randy) Frongillo; son, Brian (Roxann) McGuire; son, Paul (Julz) McGuire and 6 grandchildren; and in Whitney Point, NY her brothers, Norman and Bernard Poyer.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved