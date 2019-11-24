|
Alice E. Sauter
New Milford, PA - Alice E. Sauter, 88, of New Milford, PA went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019 and was reunited with her beloved husband Walter, who predeceased her in 2008; a daughter, Judi (Arthur) Miller. Alice is survived by two daughters, Sheryl (Craig) Aronoff and Lori (Paul) Young; eight grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, David (Kelly), DeeAnna (Wise), and Jennifer (Daniel); eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Louella Gulick; a sister-in-law, Anna Warner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a member of Lakeside Community Church for 54 years. Alice enjoyed reading, crocheting, and daily tasks shared with Walter. She delighted in spending time with her family and friends. Alice had an unforgettable smile. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in New Milford Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Monday. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Lakeside Community Church, SR 492, New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019