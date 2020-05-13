Alice E. Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Smith

Owego - Alice E. Smith, 96, of Owego went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Alice was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Thomas W. Smith; two brothers, Donald and Burr Phelps. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Greta Smith, Brian and Patricia Smith; five grandsons and their spouses, Jeff and Anne, Mike and Aubrey, Justin and Ashley, Jamie and Bobby, Casey and Lisa; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Alice was born in Triangle, NY to the late Lawrence and Ethel Phelps. She married, Thomas Smith, on April 3, 1948 and they settled in Owego and Alice lived over 70 years in the home they established together. She was community minded and active member of the Owego United Methodist Church, active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a life member of the Owego Fire Department Auxilliary. Private services will be held. The Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice E. Smith's memory to the Owego Fire Department, 178 Main St., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Alice's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved