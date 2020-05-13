Alice E. Smith
Owego - Alice E. Smith, 96, of Owego went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Alice was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Thomas W. Smith; two brothers, Donald and Burr Phelps. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Greta Smith, Brian and Patricia Smith; five grandsons and their spouses, Jeff and Anne, Mike and Aubrey, Justin and Ashley, Jamie and Bobby, Casey and Lisa; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Alice was born in Triangle, NY to the late Lawrence and Ethel Phelps. She married, Thomas Smith, on April 3, 1948 and they settled in Owego and Alice lived over 70 years in the home they established together. She was community minded and active member of the Owego United Methodist Church, active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a life member of the Owego Fire Department Auxilliary. Private services will be held. The Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice E. Smith's memory to the Owego Fire Department, 178 Main St., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Alice's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020.