Alice Jane Watkins



Harford, PA - On March 18, 2019 Alice Jane Watkins passed away at 91 years young, being one of the strongest woman I have ever known. She fought cancer and won in 2003, only for it to come back and win in the end. For those of you that knew her, you knew she was a kind soul. She loved her family, gardening, bingo, birds, game shows, paint by numbers, and her favorite the Binghamton Press! (Or should I say anyone that would bring her the Binghamton Press, as she was not on a delivery route). Alice lived independently up until she was 90 years old and had a fall. She loved her home as it was the home she was born in, and eventually passed away in. She proudly worked and retired from Binghamton General Hospital as the Head Manager of Housekeeping. She was a proud and active member of the Harford First Congregational Church where she enjoyed the company of her many longtime friends. Alice comes from a large family that loved her very much, she was daughter of Stanley and Florence Forsyth of Harford PA (both predeceased). Her adored husband Robert E. Watkins of Binghamton NY (predeceased). She was the proud mother of five, Marian Scalzo of Harford PA, Shirley Kamlet of Vestal NY (predeceased) Stanley Decker of Leesburg Fl., Taffy and (Tom) Terry of Binghamton NY, Robin Watkins of Horseheads NY. Beloved grandmother to Jimmy (predeceased) Chrissy, Rob, Casey, Terry, Josh, Krystal, Ashley, Paul, Jake and AJ. Great grandmother, Aunt, and Great Aunt to many. She was the sister of Stanley and (Dorothy) Forsyth of Binghamton NY, Irene Hadlick (predeceased) and Al Forsyth (predeceased). A Special thank you to Traditions Hospice's Nurses and Staff and all the people that helped Alice stay in her home to the end: Her daughter Marian Scalzo, Nicky and Jim Bernosky, Blade Bernosky, Dottie Simon, Maureen Warren, Ester Romica, Brent and Darleen, Tracy and Joe, Scott, Dolly, Kay and Pastor Will. Hillary Clinton said "It takes a village to raise a child" To me, It takes that same village to care for the elderly- Thank you all for helping her and I am sorry if I forgot anyone's name. If you were special to Alice, YOU knew it. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10-11 at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: The Harford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 206, Harford PA 18823 as they were always so helpful to her. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary