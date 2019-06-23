Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Lanesboro, PA - Alice Jeanette Angier, 92, of Lanesboro, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Barnes Kasson SNF, Susquehanna, PA.

She predeceased by her first husband of 50 years, Leon Angier, Jr., and her second husband Roland Wheeler.

She is survived by two sons; Richard and Janice Angier, Manlius, NY, Rodney Angier, Woodbury, MN, one daughter Marilyn and Robert Brooks, Maynard, MA, four grandchildren; Christopher and Claire, Nicholas, Matthew Angier, Alison Brooks, two great granddaughters; Lucy and Elanor, three step-daughters, Patricia, Margaret, and Lynne.

Alice was a member of the United Methodist Church, Susquehanna, PA, American Legion Post #86 Auxiliary and the Eastern Star.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 12:00pm, at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, PA, with Pastor Vincent Chiaramonte officiating.

Burial will be in the Lanesboro Cemetery, Lanesboro, PA

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:00pm at the Hennessey's Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barnes Kasson Hospital, SNF., Susquehanna, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019
