|
|
Alice Joyce Marusich
Binghamton - Alice Joyce Marusich passed away Thursday, April 11th, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born May 10, 1932, in Binghamton, NY, the youngest daughter of Eva and William Lissik, and sibling to three sisters and one brother. Joyce lost the love of her life Bill (William) two years ago, but up until that they were blessed with 62 years of marriage. During that time they raised five children: Dr. William (Diane) Marusich, Joan (Robert) Smith, Joyce Ann (Roger) Kelemecz, Steven (Donna) Marusich, and Nina (James) Keirsted. She was also blessed with fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who loved their Baba(J). Joyce was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School where she was National Honor Society President. Joyce and Bill owned and operated Chrystal Car Wash where she employed and became a mother to many young people from the first ward and west side. She was a retired employee of SUNY Binghamton where she worked her way up to Head Supervisor of Facilities, honored by the university foundation as employee of the year in 1993. But Joyce's third love was her church. She was a lifetime member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church where from early on she was involved with many aspects of the parish family. She was instrumental in creating the Orthodox Catholic Basketball League in 1969 and cooked for years in the kitchen sharing and teaching others the traditional recipes of her heritage (to name a couple), being a Baba to all. Joyce exhibited every definition of the word "Love" her whole life. Her love was caring, compassionate, tough, unconditional, strong, dedicated, and giving. For that she will be truly missed, but always remembered. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:00am, at St Michaels Orthodox Church, 280 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY, with the Very Rev. James Dutko officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00am until the time of the service at St. Michael's Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Michael's church. Kindly share your reflections of Joyce on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019