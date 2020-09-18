Alice Ketchoyian
Alice Patricia Ansourian Ketchoyian, 89, passed away on September 18, 2020. Her death was peaceful and she was able to have distanced visits and video calls with her family throughout the last 6 months due to the Covid pandemic.
Alice was born in the Bronx, NY, the third of four children for Samuel and Alice Ansourian. A young Alice enjoyed fashion, sports and music and was a class officer who studied art at Washington Irving High School in Manhattan. After high school, she followed her sisters' paths to work on Fifth Avenue and was employed by Bonwit Teller. She developed a sophisticated and sporty sense of style she carried with her throughout her life.
She married Nishan Ketchoyian (1929-1992) in 1955 and moved to Binghamton NY, where she would live for the next 55 years. Together they would raise four children and found the predecessor company to Core Building Materials.
As the daughter of Armenian immigrants, Alice proudly carried forward her family's cultural traditions and was an active member of St Gregory's Armenian Church throughout her years in Binghamton. In addition, she volunteered weekly for more than 20 years at Lourdes Hospital. Recreationally, Alice loved to play cards and was an avid tennis player and super fan who attended the US Open with friends for many years. While in her 70s, she enjoyed spending the winter months on Siesta Key in Florida where she led an active lifestyle and made many new friends.
Since 2013 Alice has lived at Stonebridge, a continuing care community in Burlington, MA where she was able to be near and enjoy time with family and live a happy and supported lifestyle.
Alice's devotion to her family formed the central part of her life and her close relationships with her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Alice leaves her 4 children, Patricia Manko (Clifford) of Winchester, MA, Suzanne Rauffenbart (Bruce) of New York, NY, Mark Ketchoyian of Saratoga Springs, NY and Barbara Jakob (Christopher) of Lexington, MA and 11 grandchildren Katharine, Margaret and Melanie Manko, Caroline and Tom Rauffenbart, Stephen, Jason and Nishan Ketchoyian and Allison, Brian and Megan Jakob, all of whom will miss Gram's sparkle and celebrate her life. Funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service in Binghamton,NY is planned for the future. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to St Gregory's Armenian Church, 12 Corbett Ave, Binghamton, NY 13905 or City of Smile https://cityofsmile.org/