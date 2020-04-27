|
|
Alice L. Rogers
A beautiful light has been extinguished in this world. Alice took the hand of her savior and traveled off to heaven. But not before training up her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in the way they should go. Because of her great faithfulness to the Lord, we are assured that we will see her again.
She touched many lives down through the years. She was a mighty prayer warrior. I believe there are many souls in Heaven or bound for Heaven due to this loving, stubborn lady. One thing we heard a lot was, "When the doors are open me and my family will be in the house of the Lord." And trust me we were there! She was a faithful Sunday School teacher for many years. Her light may have gone out here, but without a shadow of a doubt it is shining brightly in Heaven. There are many lights shining due to her faithfulness to the Lord.
There is no doubt she heard, "Well done my good and faithful servant. Now take your rest!"
Deuteronomy 6:5 Love the Lord your GOD with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.
Alice L. Rogers 86 of Kirkwood, NY, went to be with her Lord and Savior after passing unexpectedly at home on Sunday April 26,2020. She was born on September 25,1933 in New Milford, PA to the late Ralph J. and Fannie E. (Stuart) Grow. She was also predeceased by her brother Burton Grow and sister Eloise Craig. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward G. Rogers.
Also, she is survived by her three children and their spouses, Tina M. Rogers, Kirkwood, NY, Edward A. and Corinda Rogers, Windsor, NY and Kathy J. and Jeff Marks, Windsor, NY; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Alice was a faithful member of the First Christian Church of Kirkwood for 64 years.
Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to First Christian Church of Kirkwood, NY 13795
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020