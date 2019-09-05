|
Alice M. Gregg
Whitney Point, NY - Alice Gregg, born in New York City on December 23, 1928 passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her Husband, Marvin Gregg of 65 years, Children- Sherry Gregg, Holly (Jeff) Johnson, Lance (Heidi) Gregg, Grandchildren- John (Christina) Bolson, Jason (Mallory) Gregg, Jeffrey (Stephanie Comparetta) Johnson Jr., Briana Johnson, Nicole, Corey Gregg, Great Grandchildren- Nicholas Bolson, Noah Bolson, Dominic Johnson, Matteo Johnson, Lillian Gregg, Nephews- Edwin (Joan) Swan of Goodland, Kansas and Roy (Peggy) Swan of Lovingston, Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, Theodor and Alma Johnson, sister and brother-in-law, Ebba (Edwin) Swan and niece, Alison Swan Nygren. Alice graduated from Ridley Lowell Business School. She worked at Wilson Meat Company where she met the love of her life- Marvin. She also worked at WENE Radio and Gregg's Market. Alice and Marvin were avid hockey fans of Binghamton Hockey for 45 years until declining health. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Salvation Army, 127-131 Washington Ave. Binghamton, New York 13901. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, New York on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 PM and Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10AM until service time at 11 AM. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019