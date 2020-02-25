Services
Owego, New York - Alice M. Mosher, 92, went home to be with the Lord and family on Monday, February 24, 2020. Alice was predeceased by her four sons, James "Tink" Densmore, Raymond Mosher, Frank Mosher and Larry Mosher; her parents, Herman and Willetta McQuen Densmore; sisters and brothers, Francis, Dorothy, Margaret, Catherine, Charles, Albert. She is survived by her children, Sally, Rose, Randy, Penny, Mary (Wayne), Christopher, Michelle; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Alice spent most of her life in Owego and was known by many. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Alice's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
