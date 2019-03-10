Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1321 Reynolds Rd.
Johnson City, NY
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1321 Reynolds Rd.
Johnson City, NY
Binghamton - Alice M. Stickles, 95 of Binghamton passed away Sun. March 3, 2019 at Bridgewater Nursing Facility. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Stickles and sister, Elizabeth Oakley Keane. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Miller, Binghamton, son, Richard Stickles, Alabama, 5 grandchildren, Rachel Miller, Jaclyn Miller, Jason & Rebekah Stickles, Sean & Rebecca Stickles, Victoria Stickles, 8 great grandchildren, a sister, Donna Gelatt, Susquehanna, 2 brothers & sisters-in-law, Wayne & Catherine Burman, Whitney Point, George & Barbara Burman, Ephrata, PA and also several nieces and nephews. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Johnson City.

Memorial Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1321 Reynolds Rd. Johnson City on Mon. at 6 p.m. Rev. James Murphy, Pastor will officiate. Burial will be in Spring Forest Cemetery, Binghamton at a later date. The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church on Mon. from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019
